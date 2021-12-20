On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), held its annual delegates conference at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The delegates conference saw party members from all regions across the country, together with MMDCEs, CEO,s and the deputies of the various states institutions as well as well-wishers attending the conference.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some beautiful photos from the NPP's delegate conference held in Kumasi.

Below are some photos from the event

1. An overview of delegates at the conference.

2. Akufo-Addo captured arriving at the delegates conference in Kumasi.

3. Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with President Akufo-Addo at the conference.

4. Akufo-Addo addressing delegates at the conference, yesterday, December 19, 2021.

5 . Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia addressing delegates at the conference in Kumasi.

6. Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, spotted in a red dominated outfit at the conference.

7. The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekurful spotted in a party-colored Kaba and slit outfit

8. Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, also took his turn to address delegates at the conference.

9. First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo spotted at the conference going through the program brochure.

10. The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi also took his turn to address delegates.

11. The Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour took to the podium to say a prayer during the conference.

12. President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo were pictured together at the event.

13. Gospel music duo, Tagoe sisters together with Evangelist Diana Asamoah mounted the stage to thrill delegates to good Christian music.

14. Chief Executive Officers and deputies of the various state institutions captured at the conference.

15. Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives spotted at the annual delegates.

16. Representatives from the Convention People's Party at the conference.

17. Also, some representatives from the National Democratic Congress, NDC, addressing delegates at the NPP annual conference.

Ghana is better than the United Kingdom - Chairman Wontumi brags

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako commended Akufo-Addo's officials for showing exceptional leadership skills in handling state affairs despite the negative effects of Covid-19, Joy News has reported.

To Chairman Wontumi, as he is known, President Akufo-Addo and his nominees for their unique rule have made Ghana better than developed countries including the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Chairperson Wontumi said the people of Ghana were reaping the benefits of good government policies.

Source: Yen