Assin North MP James Quayson appears in parliament despite court ruling

Member of Parliament, MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, on the evening of Thursday, August 4, 2021, appeared in Parliament despite the court's ruling that declared his seat vacant.

In spite of the fact that the court declared his seat vacant and liable for another parliamentary election, he appeared in parliament.

According to a report filed by Joy News, Gyakye Quayson participated in a committee meeting to deliberate on contempt proceedings against Kennedy Agyapong.

Assin North MP James Quayson appears in parliament despite court rule Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Joy News report indicates that the NPP MPs on the committee objected to his participation because the court had declared him ineligible as an MP, but NDC MPs insisted he could continue to hold himself out as such.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the NDC candidate for Assin North in the 2020 parliamentary elections, James Quayson, whose election was annulled by a Cape Coast High Court, has appealed the ruling.

Quayson in his petition asked the court to quash the decision of the Cape Coast High Court.

According to Quayson, the nullification and the further order that the Electoral Commission should conduct fresh elections in the constituency lacked any constitutional and/or legal basis.

“The judgment is wholly against the weight of the evidence,” he stated.

What caused the annulment of the elections?

The Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections of the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quayson had dual citizenship while contesting for the seat.

Source: Yen.com.gh