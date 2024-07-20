Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu has prophesied that the leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako would be Ghana's president in the next eight years

Although Nana Kwame Bediako has declared his intentions and begun campaigning to contest the December 7 presidential election, the man of God said the powers that be would frustrate him to bow out of the race

Apostle Owusu asserted that, per what he had seen in the spiritual realm, Ghana would transform and prosper under Nana Kwame Bediako as president

Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu said Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar is destined to be president of Ghana in future but not in the upcoming elections.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X. Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu said. However, Cheddar has declared his intention to contest the December 7, 2024, presidential elections, but the powers that be would not allow him.

"That young man known as Cheddar, would campiagn and do everything to contest, but when it gets to the elections, his photo would not appear on the ballot paper. They would not allow him to contest the elections, but he shouldn't worry, he had eight years ahead of him to become president," he declared.

Therefore, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu advised Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, to bid his time and wait eight years to contest the elections.

Ghana would prosper under Cheddar.

A Cheddar presidency, the Apostle declared, would bring great transformation and prosperity to Ghana, elevating the citizens' standard of living.

Apostle Owusu also claimed that in the spiritual realm, Freedom Jacob Caesar is a reincarnated being with over 15 spirits, who protect Ghana, behind him.

"In the spiritual realm, Cheddar is 500,000 years old, he a reincarnated being, and he has 15 spirits guiding him. If he becomes president, Ghana will prosper, but religion would suffer, so Christians should pray, but he would become president," Apostle Owusu prophesied.

Cheddar advised on running mate choice

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has called for a political collaboration between two renowned Ghanaian entrepreneurs, McDan and Cheddar, now a politician,

He suggested that Ghana would move forward and be better if these two business moguls joined forces in the upcoming election.

Despite his strong confidence in the duo, McDan and Cheddar have both not made any public comment on the matter.

