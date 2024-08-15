The National Democratic Congress National Youth Organiser has denied Kwadwo Sheldon's claims about conditions to attend a party event

The popular YouTuber said strict conditions turned him off from attending the NDC event

The NDC National Youth Organiser said Sheldon had marred his party's programme with lies

The National Democratic Congress National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, has denied YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon's claims that he was prepped with conditions to attend the party's youth town hall event on August 12.

Addo, aka Pablo, said Sheldon and his team, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, were only invited to the launch of the youth Manifesto at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra and not the town hall at the Bukom boxing arena.

The NDC National Youth Organiser says Sheldon has marred his party's event with lies. Source: George Opare Addo/Kwadwo Sheldon

He told EDHUB that Sheldon had marred the NDC's events with lies.

"I don't know why he has a false sense of importance to himself. He should be focused on the issues."

Sheldon, in response, shared a video of a conversation he had with a man he claimed was Addo.

In the conversation, the man Sheldon speaks to sounds apologetic, but there is no confirmation of Sheldon's initial claims.

What did Sheldon claim about the NDC town hall?

Sheldon claimed he was invited to the town hall meeting with stringent conditions that caused him to decline.

According to Sheldon, the organisers had proposed that he could only participate if he agreed to use pre-approved questions for NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse, the Deputy Director for Press and Media Relations for the NDC National Youth Wing, was among the first to challenge Sheldon's claims.

Avornyotse called Sheldon a blatant liar and shared a screenshot of his conversation with Sheldon's team.

Former UG SRC speaks at NDC youth event

YEN.com.gh reported that Edmond Kombat, a former president of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council, urged the youth to vote for Mahama and the NDC.

Kombat believes the current economic situation only benefits people with ties to the Akufo-Addo lineage.

He assured that a future John Mahama administration would be inclusive and have the ordinary Ghanaian at heart.

