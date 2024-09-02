Tamale High Court Annuls NPP Primary In Walewale, Orders Rerun After Dispute
The Tamale High Court has annulled the New Patriotic Patriotic (NPP) Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary result.
The incumbent MP, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, sued over the January 27 primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama was said to have won.
The court has also slapped a GH¢30,000 fine on Mahama, who was the defendant.
Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.
Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu, a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.
According to the court, it will make available details of the ruling on September 12, 2024.
Akufo-Addo ministers fall during primaries
YEN.com.gh reported that some ministers from the Akufo-Addo administration lost their bids to remain in Parliament for the New Patriotic Party.
Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries.
The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across the country.
In the same vein, appointees like Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, secured wins in their primaries.
