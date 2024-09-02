The Tamale High Court has annulled the New Patriotic Patriotic (NPP) Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary result.

The incumbent MP, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, sued over the January 27 primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama was said to have won.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu believes Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama engaged in electoral irregularities and malpractice. Source: Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama/Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: Facebook

The court has also slapped a GH¢30,000 fine on Mahama, who was the defendant.

Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu, a former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.

According to the court, it will make available details of the ruling on September 12, 2024.

Akufo-Addo ministers fall during primaries

YEN.com.gh reported that some ministers from the Akufo-Addo administration lost their bids to remain in Parliament for the New Patriotic Party.

Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across the country.

In the same vein, appointees like Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, secured wins in their primaries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh