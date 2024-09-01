MC Yaa Yeboah Chides John Dumelo Over Recent Gaffe: "He's Not Emotionally Fit To Lead AWW"
- An entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah has berated actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo over his recent public pronouncement
- John Dumelo referred to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for AWW, as a "bloody widow" during a parliamentary debate organised by TV3
- The celebrated actor has however apologised for his unsavoury comments against his opponent
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
John Dumelo, NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) constituency has come under intense criticism over his recent comment against Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent MP.
During a live community watch program organised by Accra-based TV3, the celebrated actor lost his cool and referred to his main contender as "bloody widow".
This was after supporters of Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the minister for Sanitation and Water Resources mocked the actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo for allegedly "stealing" a government Toyota V8 vehicle.
John Dumelo has however apologised for his unfortunate comments in a statement released on his social media pages barely 24 hours after the community watch engagement.
Reacting to this on last Saturday's, August 31, 2024, United Showbiz programme, MC Yaa Yeboah chided the actor for his unsavoury comments against Lydia Seyram Alhassan.
MC Yaa Yeboah's reaction
In video excerpts of the show sighted on UTV Ghana's X page, MC Yaa Yeboah said the actions out up by John Dumelo make him unfit to represent the NDC in the AWW.
She explained that the AWW constituency has over the years been represented by solid politicians who exhibited tact and political maturity in their public dealings, traits John Dumelo seemed to lack per his behaviour on the TV3 programme.
I say this with all humility and will all respect to whom respect is due, but I think that John Dumelo is not politically and emotionally matured to head the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. I say this with no apologies. If at a durbar or debate grounds, you allow yourself to be provoked by followers of your opponent to make basic, elementary mistakes in politics?" she stated.
John Dumelo provides water to Okponglo residents
Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, John Dumelo has intensified his campaign to wrestle the AWW seat from Lydia Seyram Alhassan as he provided free water to residents of Okponglo.
A video shared on social media showed a truck with poly tanks helping the resident, who had been experiencing water shortages in the community, fill their gallons, buckets and basins.
John Dumelo's act of service melted the hearts of the AWW constituents, with some pledging to vote for him.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.