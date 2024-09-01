An entertainment pundit, MC Yaa Yeboah has berated actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo over his recent public pronouncement

John Dumelo referred to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP for AWW, as a "bloody widow" during a parliamentary debate organised by TV3

The celebrated actor has however apologised for his unsavoury comments against his opponent

John Dumelo, NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) constituency has come under intense criticism over his recent comment against Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent MP.

During a live community watch program organised by Accra-based TV3, the celebrated actor lost his cool and referred to his main contender as "bloody widow".

MC Yaa Yeboah chides John Dumelo over his recent attack on Lydia Seyram Alhassan during a debate at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. Photo credit: @johndumelo1/IG & Yaa Yeboah/Facebook.

This was after supporters of Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the minister for Sanitation and Water Resources mocked the actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo for allegedly "stealing" a government Toyota V8 vehicle.

John Dumelo has however apologised for his unfortunate comments in a statement released on his social media pages barely 24 hours after the community watch engagement.

Reacting to this on last Saturday's, August 31, 2024, United Showbiz programme, MC Yaa Yeboah chided the actor for his unsavoury comments against Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

MC Yaa Yeboah's reaction

In video excerpts of the show sighted on UTV Ghana's X page, MC Yaa Yeboah said the actions out up by John Dumelo make him unfit to represent the NDC in the AWW.

She explained that the AWW constituency has over the years been represented by solid politicians who exhibited tact and political maturity in their public dealings, traits John Dumelo seemed to lack per his behaviour on the TV3 programme.

I say this with all humility and will all respect to whom respect is due, but I think that John Dumelo is not politically and emotionally matured to head the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. I say this with no apologies. If at a durbar or debate grounds, you allow yourself to be provoked by followers of your opponent to make basic, elementary mistakes in politics?" she stated.

John Dumelo provides water to Okponglo residents

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, John Dumelo has intensified his campaign to wrestle the AWW seat from Lydia Seyram Alhassan as he provided free water to residents of Okponglo.

A video shared on social media showed a truck with poly tanks helping the resident, who had been experiencing water shortages in the community, fill their gallons, buckets and basins.

John Dumelo's act of service melted the hearts of the AWW constituents, with some pledging to vote for him.

