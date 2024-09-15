President Nana Akufo-Addo was captured enjoying kenkey with pepper and fish at a public event in Accra

His wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, assisted him by handing him a handkerchief when food spilt on his suit

The president ate the meal when he attended the commissioning of a new fishing harbour in Jamestown, Greater Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was videoed eating kenkey with ground pepper and fish at a public event in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo seemed to enjoy the meal, eating with his hand, as he usually does when food is presented to him.

President Akufo-Addo eats kenkey with its accompaniment in public. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo (Facebook) & @eddie_wrt (Twitter)

The food Gas traditionally eats was served in earthenware after the pepper was ground in it.

In a video shared on X, the first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, looked on as her husband ate the meal. When some food dropped into his attire, she handed him a handkerchief to clean his mouth and suit.

President Akufo-Addo ate the kenkey when he went to commission an ultra-modern fishing harbour at Jamestown in the Greater Accra Region.

The new project will enhance fish catches and help minimize post-harvest losses.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nana Addo eating in public

Several people commented on the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@views09 said:

“Aww so down to earth. A whole President eating ordinary kenkey, awww such a humble man”

@damian_yb8 wrote:

“He ate with us to gain power. He is eating with us to leave power. Goated 🐐”

@onua_bl said:

“Herrrh. Election year dierh we see things oooo. No wonder they say Ghanaians have short memory. It’s good to eat with your people. He’s a normal Ghanian like us so no big deals.”

@liltuchi55 wrote:

“Some leaders are making moves, connections and others we are happy about kenkey. I’m even ashamed 🫵🏿”

@_phycho1 said:

“God really raises the humble indeed … Hon Akuffo Addo you are an inspiration ❤️”

@Fuseini_7 wrote:

“What's the rational behind this? Genuine and harmless question 🙏🏾”

