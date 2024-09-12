Businessman Evans Ghartey donated medical supplies to Nsein SHS after Richlove Oduro's viral video

The items are meant to improve campus healthcare, with Richlove handing them over to the principal

Both Richlove and the headmaster expressed gratitude to Evans Ghartey for the generous contribution

Renowned businessman Evans Ghartey has donated medical products to Nsein Senior High School after Richlove Oduro's video went viral.

The items were presented to Richlove herself to hand over to the school's clinic to help enhance medical care on campus.

Ghanaian businessman Evans Ghartey donates medical supplies to Nsien SHS through Richlove Oduro. Photo credit: Goshers

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video shared by @highschoolafrica, representatives of Evans Ghartey said their boss directed them to present all the items to Richlove Oduro, who in turn handed them over to the headmaster.

Before presenting the items, the representative of the businessman said their boss was impressed with Richlove's comment and her eloquence.

For her part, she thanked the company for the donation and prayed that other benevolent people would help the school with its needs. The headmaster was also grateful to Evans Ghartey for the donation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate businessman for Nsein SHS donation

Several people on social media appreciated the businessman and his company for their donation. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

user3vplghkstz said:

“this girl has really made the school popular. l think she will be used as a role model. her statue 🗽 should be in the school”

Malazi wrote:

“School no ankasa boys no dey inside anaa? Cox ei”

Kovisblak said:

“You see the difference now some are shooting gansta videos for their school some are taking donations for their school😏😏😏”

Famacyo5 wrote:

“If u are the School prefect in these School u will fill bad papa😂😂😂”

Elliot Nyarkoh said:

“Always in her speech of gratitude,💫💫 She is actually not expecting anything 🥰🙏🥰”

kobinaabban0 wrote:

“please madam don't send it home please please”

Spinny Blinx said:

“Evanex, God bless you and may God replenish your storehouses”

Three men visit Nsein SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian men travelled to Nsein SHS to meet Richlove Oduro.

In a video on TikTok, the men said they were impressed by her take on the NSMQ and her eloquence.

Several netizens who watched the clip have applauded the men for the visit as well as Richlove.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh