President Akufo-Addo has showcased Ghana to the world at the ongoing UAE-Ghana Business Forum

The president in his address described Ghana as the best place to do business in West Africa

The president is currently attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The commercial sector and investors in the United Arab Emirates have being courted by President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider Ghana as their first stop while traveling to Africa on business.

According to him, Ghana is currently the best place to do business in West Africa and beyond.

President Akufo-Addo addressing participants at the UAE-Ghana Business Forum Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo Touts Interventions Put In Place By Government To Improve Ghana's Business Environment

Addressing the UAE-Ghana Business Forum held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the president highlighted some of the policies his administration has implemented to lower business costs and enhance the business environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He further stated that as a result of the reforms, Ghana now has one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa as well as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

“Not only is Ghana the best place for doing business in West Africa, but she is also the preferred destination for a perfect blend of mineral resource potential, stable regulatory environment, favourable fiscal regime, and socially responsive mining in Africa,” he added.

The president’s speech at the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has elicited massive reactions online, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Nanaba Bernard Acheampong

The leader Ghana is proud of......We are behind you Mr President

Abdul Karim Bassit Bawa

Visionary leadership ✊

Bonsu Raphael Morrison

Your leadership style exceptionally is one of a kind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Benito Kwadwo Asamoah Hon

Great one Leadership at work

Nana Kwaku Darko

Please Mr president make a law that when UAE companies come To Ghana to employe People they should pay us good salarys so that Ghana can be benefite

Kwadwo Danso Akyeampong

What resonates with my Soul! Well done President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo Jets Off To Abu Dhabi, London For Official And Private Business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president left Ghana on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and is expected back home on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 to attend official and private engagements.

The first leg of the foreign trips will see the president lead a high-powered Ghanaian delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh