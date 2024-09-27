A video of a Ghanaian protestor lamenting over the treatment meted out to him by the Ghana Police following their arrest has surfaced online

The Ghanaian model and artist Glenn Samm indicated that he had been made to stand in prison for over 20 hours after his arrest

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views

A protestor of the #StopGalamsey protest has broken many hearts on social media after voicing out concerns over the kind of treatment meted out to him by the Ghana Police during their arrest.

GlennSamm was among the protestors fighting for the government to act against illegal mining in the country.

A Ghanaian protestor is lamenting over the harsh treatment after his arrest. Image source: GlennSamm

Source: Instagram

However, he was arrested and taken to the police cells. Glenn recounted a distasteful experience in the cells during his first public appearance after his arrest.

He noted that he was made to stand for over 20 hours in the cells. Other arrested protestors gave a similar account, stating they were denied food and water throughout their cell stay.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam Ghana Police Servive

Netizens who saw the video of the arrested protestors recounting their struggles in the police cells were upset and chided the Ghana Police Service over their conduct.

@Aaron_Gotey wrote:

"Arrested person can’t talk to the media by law cos anything they say will be used against them in the court of law."

@TwoTerty_ wrote:

"Is it against you? allow them to talk."

@callme_reader1 wrote:

"Charlie they’re not serious oo. You think Ghana Police are competent ehh? Gyimii saa. Dampare has shown us who he is already. Tweaaa."

@quamie_legend wrote:

"See how them dress , like them dey go war lol but if you ask them to go to Kasoa now to resolve a situation they will come and tell you dem no get gears lol."

@Rich_Mind994 wrote:

"Most disappointed people are our police and the military. It’s sad they always on the government side. They should keep in mind that the citizens are more than them."

Jay Bahd criticises Democracy Hub protester

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Jay Bahd had criticised the Democracy Hub protestors over their recent protest.

The musician stated that he would not endorse any non-peaceful demonstrations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh