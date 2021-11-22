The Speaker of Parliament has mentioned that President Akufo-Addo cannot remove him from office

According to Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on the other hand, he can remove the president from office

He explained that the law grants him that much power

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has mentioned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot remove him from office.

According to Bagbin, he, on the other hand, can remove Akufo-Addo from his office as president.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, he said the law gives Parliament, which he heads, the powers to remove a president but does not give the same powers to a president to be able to remove the speaker.

"... as Speaker, the president cannot remove me, but I can through Parliament get the president] removed,” he said.

Speaking at the post-budget forum held at Ho in the Volta Region, Bagbin was concerned that Parliament approves budgets that benefit the executive more than the legislature and the judiciary.

“This year, all the laws we have been passing are laws we passed to benefit the executive, even we forget about Parliament in the language we use, this is self-inflicted we must correct it”, he said.

He also reminded the Members of Parliament of the powers they wield in law and that they must as a parliament be able to stand for themselves and not play to the whims and caprices of the executive.

“Let me reemphasized that the 8th Parliament is properly positioned not to allow itself to be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive,” he added.

He however added that though he has such powers, he will not do it.

Bagbin directs roads minister to recall road tolls

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bagbin has directed the minister of roads and highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, to reverse the directive to stop the collection of tolls.

According to Bagbin, Amoako Atta acted wrongly by issuing that command to halt the tolls without proper approval.

His ruling comes after other members of parliament complained about the rush decision taken by the roads minister.

