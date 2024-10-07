Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, former Chief Executive of the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly, has died

The national spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, paid tribute to Ponko

He served as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu until John Mahama lost the election back in 2016

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, a former Chief Executive for Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti Region, has passed on.

Ponko's cause of death is yet to be established, but he is reported to have been battling an unspecified illness.

Former Ejisu-Juaben MCE Afrifa Yamoah Ponko is dead, with the National Democratic Congress paying tribute to him. Source: Kweku Afrifa Yamaoh Ponko

Source: Facebook

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, paid tribute to him in a Facebook post following his passing.

Ponko was known within the NDC for both his dedication and leadership.

He joined frontline partisan politics before the 2008 elections, where he was one of the strong voices for the NDC and served in various capacities in the party.

Ponko became the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu until the NDC lost the 2016 election6.

Before moving into politics, he was a football administrator and worked with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Kwabibrem Football Club in the Eastern Region.

Former Weija-Gbawe MCE passes on

Meanwhile, the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, died following an illness in May.

In December 2022, the then-municipal and District Chief Executive was awarded the UCIA 2022 Dynamic Achievers Award for Excellence in Leadership.

Kumor was among the 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives removed by Akufo-Addo in February 2024.

Kwame Nkrumah's firstborn dies at 89

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the eldest child of Kwame Nkrumah, Professor Francis Nkrumah, had passed away.

The Convention People’s Party's official page on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed his death on June 30, 2024, at the age of 89.

The late Emeritus professor was the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Professor Francis Nkrumah also received three awards for his role on the Africa Regional Certification Committee.

The eldest child of Ghana's founder was honoured as the chairman of the Regional Task Force on Immunisation (TFI).

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh