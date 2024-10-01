Over 18 million voters are expected to participate in the general election in December 2024

The Electoral Commission presented data showing that 708,282 new voters were added to the electoral roll

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, assured that concerns with the voter register had been resolved

According to data from the Electoral Commission, the provisional voter register has 18,772,795 valid voters.

The Electoral Commission data indicates that 9,690,173 of the voters are female, while 9,082,622 are male.

The electoral roll has 708,282 new voters ahead of the 2024 election. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission outlined the data at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting in Accra on Tuesday, October 1.

In other data points, the commission noted that there are 332,110 transferred voters, 2,167 proxy voters, 32,974 applicants on the exceptions list, and 26,798 applicants on the multiples list.

During the meeting, the Electoral Commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, assured that concerns with the voter register had been resolved.

The Electoral Commission noted that the register remained provisional, and work was still ongoing to finalise the electoral roll.

The National Democratic Congress has claimed it has identified thousands of discrepancies in the voter register.

It said it was concerned that the register had been deliberately bloated ahead of the December polls.

The political party even embarked on a nationwide demonstration to demand an immediate audit of the register.

The Electoral Commission rejected calls for an audit. The New Patriotic Party also criticised the MP's call.

EC makes corrections in the register

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has been ordered to reverse the transfer of 584 voters to the Manhyia South Constituency.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Manhyia South parliamentary candidate for the NPP, sued over allegedly suspicious transfers.

The court made its ruling repeated no-shows by the affected voters. These voters were expected to defend their eligibility to transfer to Manhyia South Constituency.

The NPP produced landlords as witnesses, stating that 584 individuals had illegally used their addresses as residences.

