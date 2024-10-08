Brazil Supreme Court lifts ban on Musk's X
Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it was lifting a ban on Elon Musk's social network X, which was blocked in its biggest Latin American market for over a month amid a row over disinformation.
"I authorize the immediate return of the activities" of the social platform, Judge Alexandre de Moraes said in his ruling, after X settled millions of dollars in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.
He gave Brazil's communications regulator 24 hours to make X accessible again to its millions of Brazilian users.
Moraes has for months been embroiled in a standoff with Musk, the world's richest man, over a flood of online disinformation related to Brazil's 2022 election campaign.
In August, the tensions came to a head when Moraes dramatically blocked X for failing to comply with his demands to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading disinformation, and to name a new legal representative in Brazil.
The row, which pitted freedom of expression against corporate responsibility, was closely watched worldwide.
A furious Musk lashed out at Moraes by calling him an "evil dictator," but X eventually complied with all of Moraes's demands in order to have the suspension lifted.
Last week, Moraes confirmed that the company had also settled around $5.2 million in fines
Source: AFP
