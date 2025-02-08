President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Kofi Iddie Adams as the new Minister of Sports and Recreation

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency takes over from Mustapha Ussif, who led the sector in the NPP administration

Honorable Adams is expected to restore Ghana's sporting pride after years of struggles at major competitions

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Adams, to transform the country's sinking sports fortunes.

The West Africa nation has seen a sharp decline in their sports, failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

Ghana also failed to present a boxer at the last Olympics in Paris and have travelled with only five athletics to the global showpiece.

John Mahama tells Kofi Adams to restore Ghana sports. Photo: Twitter/ @SportyFM_ @JDMahama.

Source: Twitter

Following Mahama's return to power with the National Democratic Congress, the new president appointed Honourable Adams, who went through a successful vetting process and was sworn into office on Friday.

Mahama said at the swearing in of Adams, as spotted on social media:

“Hon. Kofi Adams I don’t envy your job. You have the monumental task of restoring Ghana to its pride of place in Africa and World sports. The shambles that are Ghana’s sports today are completely unacceptable, for a country with our pedigree. And I expect that you inject transparency, professionalism, and modernity into the management of the sector.

“I expect that you concentrate on building up all the sports disciplines and I know the Ghana Football Association would be a good place to start to work to make sure that we return Black Stars to its glory days.”

Honourable Adams enforce new travel arrangement

The President, John Mahama has prevented his ministers from travel with first class as part of measures to save the public purse.

Hoinourable Adams says the Ghana Football Association will not be excluded from the new initiative.

He said on Luv FM, as quoted by My Joy Online:

“Even yesterday [Friday, February 7] at our swearing-in, what did His Excellency the President say? He said foreign travels are banned, and where necessary, they must be cleared with the Chief of Staff. Anyone cleared to travel should not fly first class—at best, business class.”

“This should tell you that this is the mindset of the President, and every other person must develop the same mindset, including the GFA. The GFA cannot live in a different world when the President’s objectives and direction are clear.”

Mahama appoints Kofi Adams as Sports Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Honourable Kofi Adams has been nominated for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation by President John Dramani Mahama.

The lawmaker went through the necessary procedure and was vetted before finally being approved as a minister.

Honourable Adams, known for his experience in education and politics, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology with an emphasis on the Epidemiology of Parasitic Diseases.

Source: YEN.com.gh