Ghana Election 2024: Party Agents For Alan Kyerematen Cry Out Over Hunger, Vows To Leave Their Posts
Agents for Movement for Change, a group led by Alan Kyeremanten, have threatened to boycott their duties.
In a video, the Constituency Chairman for Gomoa East, Eric Arthur, and a party agent lamented that the party leadership have reneged on its promise to provide them with meals.
Looking displeased, he said the agents had given the party's leadership a one-hour ultimatum to provide them with food; otherwise, they would leave the various polling stations.
More details soon
Source: YEN.com.gh
