Agents for Movement for Change, a group led by Alan Kyeremanten, have threatened to boycott their duties.

In a video, the Constituency Chairman for Gomoa East, Eric Arthur, and a party agent lamented that the party leadership have reneged on its promise to provide them with meals.

Party agents for Alan Kyeremanten cry out over hunger. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/X

Looking displeased, he said the agents had given the party's leadership a one-hour ultimatum to provide them with food; otherwise, they would leave the various polling stations.

