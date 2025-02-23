The immediate past Deputy Director in charge of operations at the National Service Authority, Kwaku Ohene Gyan has reportedly been arrested and detained at the National Investigations Bureau.

According to reports, Mr Ohene Gyan was picked up on Saturday, February 22, 2025, and is currently being held at the NIB's office at Kawukudi, Accra.

NIB reportedly detains former NSA deputy director. Image source: Kwaku Ohene Gyan

Source: Facebook

It is unclear whether his arrest is linked to the recent NSA scandal, however, his lawyers are working to secure bail for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh