Kwaku Ohene Gyan: Former National Service Authority Deputy Director Reportedly Detained By NIB
The immediate past Deputy Director in charge of operations at the National Service Authority, Kwaku Ohene Gyan has reportedly been arrested and detained at the National Investigations Bureau.
According to reports, Mr Ohene Gyan was picked up on Saturday, February 22, 2025, and is currently being held at the NIB's office at Kawukudi, Accra.
It is unclear whether his arrest is linked to the recent NSA scandal, however, his lawyers are working to secure bail for him.
Source: YEN.com.gh
