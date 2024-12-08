Ghanaian independent parliamentary candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong has won the Asante Akyem North seat

The philanthropist funded many projects in the constituency before the 2024 general elections

Ghanaian musician Medikal and other celebrities have commented on Ohene Kwame Frimpong's post

Ghanaian businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong has secured the Asante Akyem North constituency seat in his first attempt.

The wealthy businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Salt Media won against famous National Democratic Party and New Patriotic Party candidates in the constituency.

Independent Candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong is the MP-elect for the Asante Akyem North constituency. Photo credit: @okfrimpong.

In January 2024, at the opening of the Agogo Central Mosque, a project Ohene Kwame Frimpong exclusively funded, he expressed his strong dedication to the constituency by saying:

"I truly have the Asante Akyem Constituency at heart, and I want to get into a higher position, being an MP, to be able to do more for the people."

Ohene Kwame Frimpong wins Asante Akyem North

Ghanaians react to Ohene Kwame Frimpong's post announcing his victory.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Politician Ohene Kwame Frimpong grinds ginger publicly

In an attempt to win the hearts of people in his constituency, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was previously seen grinding ginger for some households.

Joana Cudjoe wins Amenfi Central seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businesswoman Joana Cudjoe winning the Amenfi Central seat with a wide margin.

Madame Joana Cudjoe is the wife of multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew.

Some social media users congratulated Madame Joana Cudjoe for fighting effortlessly to achieve an impossible feat.

