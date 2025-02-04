The statue of Akufo-Addo was destroyed by some unscrupulous individuals last year. Weeks after the incident, some Ghanaian men have taken it upon themselves to reconstruct it

In a video that surfaced from the site, the workers built a wall around the platform on which the statue was designed to stand

This was a measure to prevent individuals from getting easy access to the statute of the former head of state

Some Ghanaian men have started rebuilding the vandalised statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi.

A video from the site showed the workers constructing a wall around the platform where the statue stood. This is meant to prevent easy access and protect the structure from further damage.

The statue, unveiled on November 6, 2024, was built to honour Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the Western Region. It was first vandalised on December 16, 2024, after the NPP lost the general election. At that time, only the left leg was damaged, and it was repaired.

On January 12, 2025, the statue was attacked again, this time more severely. The head was cut off and left on the ground, and the pedestal was damaged.

At its unveiling, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said the statue was a recognition of Akufo-Addo’s efforts in the region. Its repeated destruction has raised concerns about political tensions and the security of public monuments.

In response, some local workers have taken it upon themselves to restore the site. They have built a protective wall around the base to prevent further attacks.

Construction at Nana Addo's statue sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Joe Ainoo said:

"Has Mahama appointed the Western regional minister? if yes, he has to stop this immediately, if the former reg minister wants to build Nana Addo a statue at all costs he can do it in his house n no 1 cares."

user31769488846128 commented:

"Those who destroyed this status why didn't they destroy de hospital n de road he did 4 them cos whn u hate s'one u hate him with everyting he has."

Getty said:

"Not serious, this is by force you going to put fence around it if the people don't want it, why do it? It's a joke."

