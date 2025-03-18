Sports Minister Kofi Adams has provided some form of clarity on the much-talked-about budget for the Black Stars

Adams' remarks regarding the national team budget have sparked more questions than answers among Ghanaians

Meanwhile, the Black Stars held their first training session on Monday ahead of their showdown against Chad

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the debate surrounding the Black Stars’ budget continues to intensify.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, attempted to address concerns but delivered a response that did little to clear the air.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams hosted Kurt Okraku and the GFA Executive Council after he took office. Photo credit: @moysgovgh/X.

Source: Twitter

Sports Minister provides update on Black Stars budget

During a visit to the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, where the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the clash against Chad, Adams spoke to journalists regarding the team's financial allocation.

When pressed for specific figures, he avoided direct answers, offering a vague reassurance instead.

"The budget for the Black Stars; we will support whatever we have to do. The president is supporting us to be able to take care of the things that must be taken care of, so that's the update," he stated.

Did Kofi Adams disobey President Mahama?

His ambiguous remarks appear to contradict President John Mahama’s earlier stance on financial accountability.

In his State of the Nation Address, the president emphasised that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must publicly disclose the team’s budget, as it involves taxpayers’ money.

“The senior national team, the Black Stars—now a pale shadow of their former glory—will be in action," the president said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly regarding the team’s budget.

"There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national team. The budget presented by the FA and other associations must be made public, as it is taxpayers’ money,” Mahama stated.

Government vs. GFA: Who controls the purse?

The GFA has since distanced itself from direct financial responsibility, clarifying that all Black Stars expenses fall under the jurisdiction of the Sports Ministry, per Graphic Online.

This revelation has reignited discussions over whether too much public funding is allocated to the national team.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams met the top brass of the Ghana Football Association. Photo credit: @moysgovgh/X.

Source: Twitter

As Ghana gears up for Friday’s crucial showdown against Chad, questions surrounding government spending remain unresolved.

Some argue that excessive focus on budget issues can be a distraction for the squad, affecting their performance on the pitch.

Others believe that transparency is essential, especially amid economic hardship, to ensure accountability in national team financing.

Regardless of where one stands, this debate is unlikely to fade anytime soon, particularly with the qualifiers looming large on the horizon.

GFA allegedly submits $5 million budget for qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA has allegedly submitted a $5 million budget request to the government for six FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I, trailing leaders Comoros.

However, reports suggest that the Mahama-led administration has communicated its inability to approve the requested funding.

Source: YEN.com.gh