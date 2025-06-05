U.S. President Donald Trump has reinstated a travel ban in a move that has stirred controversy, affecting nationals from 12 countries

Iran secured its place in the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan, thanks to a brace from striker Mehdi Taremi

Banned countries have been given a special dispensation as Donald Trump's latest order takes effect on Monday

US President Donald Trump brought back a controversial travel ban on Wednesday, June 4, impacting nationals from 12 countries.

This decision has stirred global reactions, especially in the realm of international sports, as it includes restrictions on citizens from countries like Iran, which has qualified for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran's national footbal team pose for a group picture before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia zone qualifiers group A football match between Iran and Uzbekistan, on March 25, 2025. Image credit: AFP

However, amidst the sweeping measures, a notable exemption has been made, which would be music to the ears of national football teams of countries like Iran.

The reintroduction of the Donald Trump travel ban

Trump’s proclamation, signed late Wednesday, reinstates a travel ban initially implemented during his first term.

The ban affects citizens from a dozen nations: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Iran.

The main rationale behind the ban, according to Trump, is to protect the national security and interests of the United States.

Meanwhile, the White House has confirmed to Daily Mail that the policy will allow for exemptions, specifically for athletes and members of athletic teams.

These individuals, including coaches and support staff, will still be permitted to travel to the U.S. for important competitions like the World Cup and the Olympics.

Iran's 2026 World Cup qualification

Iran's qualification came in March of this year, securing its place in the tournament as one of the few teams to do so thus far according to the Guardian.

They became the sixth side to pick their berth for next year's finals after drawing 2-2 against Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium on March 25, 2025 in Tehran.

This was after the Black Stars of Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco to boost their own qualification chances.

The U.S. will be hosting the World Cup next summer alongside Canada and Mexico, making it a highly anticipated event in the world of sports.

Therefore the special dispensation to allow athletes of banned nations compete in the US is a major boost for manager Amir Ghalenoei and his players.

Donald Trump’s relationship with FIFA

The travel ban and its subsequent exemptions have been met with mixed reactions, particularly as Trump has cultivated a unique relationship with the leadership of FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, has been a vocal supporter of Trump, attending his inauguration earlier this year and engaging with him in the Oval Office.

Donaldo Trump and Gianni Infantino in a first meeting of the White House Working Group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 7, 2025. Image credit: @USEmbassySV

Infantino’s close ties to Trump have raised questions about the political influence that may be at play in these decisions.

With the country’s strained relationship with several nations on the ban list, including Iran, it remains to be seen how political tensions will impact next year's tournament.

Countries that risked World Cup 2026 ban

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on some six nations who faced the big issue of being thrown out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup even if the qualify.

The unpleasant news was as a result of Donald Trump's travel ban against a myriad of countries, preventing their nationals from entering the United States.

