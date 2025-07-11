The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has been the target of intense criticism after she downplayed vote-buying during the Ablekuma North election.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ocloo downplayed the concerns about the integrity of the polls from the New Patriotic Party because of the favours being offered.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, is under fire because of her comments about vote-buying during the Ablekuma North election

Source: Twitter

She used the excuse of offering transportation to people who can’t come and vote

"This is not news. Every election, there is vote buying. If they are buying votes, they should also buy the votes."

“People have to come and vote, so if such people come, you have to give them the T&T to go and vote. I do not think that is vote buying. If you think that is vote buying, you can also go and buy their vote, it’s as simple as that."

She also said she had offered money to people who came to vote from afar.

Ocloo justified this by arguing that people who took up the offer were likely to be National Democratic Congress supporters.

In a further message online, she doubled down on her assertions.

"Giving out transport for citizens to go and cast ballots at their respective polling stations is not vote buying."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh