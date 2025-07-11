Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has been accused of paying voters in the ongoing Ablekuma North elections

In a viral video, he reacted to the allegations and insisted that he did not come to the election ground with money

Netizens who saw the video of the mayor explaining himself were unhappy and blasted him in the comments section

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has reacted to accusations of giving money to voters in the ongoing Ablekuma North election rerun to influence their votes.

In a viral social media video, he vehemently refuted the claims, stressing that he did not engage in vote buying.

Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, speaks on vote-buying allegations in the Ablekuma North election rerun held on July 11, 2025. Image source: GH Brain

Source: TikTok

He, however, stated that he gave some party supporters money for food and in his view, that did not constitute vote buying.

"What Hajia said is not true. I came here with members of my party in the morning. I couldn't bring any food along because it was too early.

"So I gave six of the people I came here with some money to go buy food so that they can go and call the other voters from their homes. So it's not true that I gave anyone money. I didn't even come here with money," he said in his video.

Allotey's comment comes after he was accused by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of engaging in vote-buying.

Ewurabena Aubynn and Akua Afriyie are contesting the Ablekuma North seat, with the Accra Mayor brought into the matter over recent allegations. Image source: Akua Afriyie, Ewurabena Aubynn

Source: UGC

According to a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Accra Mayor was captured distributing money to voters. The disgruntled woman condemned the act and urged members of the NPP not to be intimidated by any member of the NDC.

"We have pictures of the Accra Mayor sharing money and at the right time, we will release them," she told reporters on the election ground.

The video of the NPP woman accusing the mayor of vote-buying is below:

Why is Ablekuma North having an election?

A rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election is being held in the Ablekuma North Constituency after the results of the December 7, 2024, election were annulled due to concerns raised by candidates from both major political parties.

The situation was further complicated when a fire broke out at the Kwasheman Cluster of Schools, one of the centres holding voting materials, including valid ballot papers, most of which were destroyed.

Accra Mayor faces backlash over vote-buying allegations

Despite his clarification, the Accra Mayor has been heavily criticised by Ghanaians over his claims that he only gave out money to his supporters for food.

@Edwardo Nana Kwame A wrote:

"Sia man."

@CEO1 wrote:

"If not Ndc which party will appoint you?"

@Hajiamortins🤍❤️Abinshawa🫶 wrote:

"NDC where are you???? Gather here let’s pray😂😂😂😂😂."

@Kwame Opoku wrote:

"This is telling you that NDC will lose any coming elections…they think the boys have forgotten what they are doing with the FBI."

@De voltic💦 wrote:

"You see how life is, political interest naa 🙈🙈🙈."

@Bullionvankay wrote"

"Just a few days ago, you were accusing an officer of taking a bribe, and now the tables have turned—people are accusing you of paying bribes. Funny how things play out. Now look at you, panicking. Life really has a way of teaching lessons."

Pastor delivers prophecy about Ablekuma North rerun

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet predicted the winner of the ongoing Ablekuma North election rerun between the NPP’s Akua Afriyie and the NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn.

He also opened up about some events that would apparently happen at the election grounds before the winner of the polls was declared, including a dispute he said would break out.

