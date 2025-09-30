Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko is going to contest the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The former minister said he had had extensive consultations with family and close associates before making the decision

Stephen Ayensu Ntim is the current national chairman of the party and is currently away from his official duties

Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press statement released on Tuesday, September 30, Agyarko described his decision as a “call to duty” after extensive consultations with family, close associates, and party faithful.

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko wants to contest the NPP National Chairman position

Source: Facebook

In a statement, he said he had consulted with his family members on his decision.

He also said he took into account the broad masses of party members.

“Having factored in all the considerations, I see it as my bounden duty to respond to this call to duty, and hereby announce that I will contest for the position of National Chairman of my party upon the opening of nominations.”

The current chairman of the party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has withdrawn from all party duties, citing deteriorating health and the need for urgent medical attention and rest.

Source: YEN.com.gh