Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticised the Ghana Bar Association for what he describes as its silence over Alexander Afenyo-Markin's attack on a judge

He accused the GBA of inconsistency and alleged that it responds selectively to issues depending on political affiliation

The controversy stemmed from Afenyo-Markin’s remarks questioning the judge’s handling of bail proceedings for Kwame Baffoe

Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has criticised the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for what he describes as its “silence” over comments made by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin concerning a judge presiding over the case involving Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

In a strongly worded Facebook post on Monday, May 18, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu accused the GBA of inconsistency.

Presidential spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, slams the GBA over its silence on Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s attack on a judge. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu & Alexander Afenyo-Markin/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He argued that the association has historically been quick to condemn remarks made by individuals outside the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but has failed to react in the current situation involving one of its own members.

He further alleged that the association’s reaction to professional misconduct claims has often depended on political affiliation, describing the perceived silence as “duplicity”.

"I have long dismissed the Ghana Bar Association as an NPP grouping. If it were not so, the intolerable abuse of this Judge by the Minority Leader would have elicited an immediate, uncompromising response," he wrote.

"They have been known to respond quickly to far less offensive commentary by non-NPP members. Alas, one of their own, an NPP lawyer has abused a judge so they have been loudly silent What insufferable duplicity," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

What Afenyo-Markin reportedly said about the judge

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, May 17, 2026, Afenyo-Markin strongly criticised the Circuit Court judge at the centre of Abronye DC’s recent legal battles.

The Minority Leader, who is the MP for Efutu, said he could not understand why the judge would refuse to grant Abronye DC bail.

He further vowed to continue criticising the judge, describing him as an appendage of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, is said to have allegedly threatened the judge and questioned his impartiality.

He was subsequently arrested and remanded into custody for two weeks on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Abronye allegedly denied access to family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kwesi Botchway Jnr, a lawyer and aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, had raised alarm over the welfare of Abronye DC while in custody

He claimed Abronye had allegedly been denied food and regular access to family and legal counsel

The concerns come after Abronye was remanded by the Accra High Court for two weeks’ for allegedly threatening a judge

Source: YEN.com.gh