Paul Afoko has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national chairmanship

He said his decision followed months of reflection and strong backing from party members and stakeholders

Afoko said he aimed to help the NPP return to power in 2028 through renewed leadership rooted in values

Paul Afoko, a former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his bid to contest the party's forthcoming chairmanship race.

In a statement released to the press on Tuesday, Afoko said his decision to join the leadership race was based on his desire to return the party to power in 2028.

Paul Afoko announces his bid to contest the NPP chairmanship race ahead of the 2028 Ghanaian election. Photo credit: Paul Afoko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said:

"After extensive reflection and encouragement from many well-meaning members, supporters, and stakeholders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), I am honoured to formally announce my intention to contest for the position of national chairman in the upcoming election of national officers."

The renowned businessman and politician further disclosed that he was motivated to join the race because of the overwhelming encouragement from members of the party and its key stakeholders.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It comes after careful consideration and in response to the consistent calls for renewed leadership rooted in the founding values and democratic ideals of our party," he said.

Read the Facebook post below:

Paul Afoko further disclosed that he would be sharing his vision for the NPP in the weeks ahead.

“In the coming weeks, I will engage more broadly with party faithful and the media to share my vision, ideas, and plans to lead the NPP with integrity, transparency, and a renewed sense of purpose. Let us look ahead together," he added.

Why Paul Afoko was suspended from NPP

Afoko was indefinitely suspended as national chairman of the opposition NPP in 2015, following allegations by some party supporters that he had undermined then-flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo during the lead-up to the 2016 elections.

The suspension was decided during an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

According to a source who spoke to Joy Online, the NPP NEC members present reached the decision unanimously.

Paul Afoko speaks on NPP amnesty

Meanwhile, Afoko previously responded to the party’s amnesty for suspended members to return.

The NPP, in a letter dated August 16, 2025, granted amnesty to its members who were suspended, as well as those whose disciplinary cases were still pending.

Acting chairman of the NPP, Danquah Smith Buttey, said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting convened by the National Council on July 25, 2025.

However, he stated in the letter that members who forfeited their membership would be required to submit a fresh application for reinstatement at the party’s national secretariat.

Reacting to this, Afoko welcomed the move but questioned the condition that prevented returnees from contesting internal elections.

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko wants to contest the NPP National Chairman position, as does Paul Afoko. Photo credit: Boakye Agyarko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Agyarko to contest NPP chairman position

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko. announced his bid to contest the position of NPP National Chairman.

The former minister said he had consulted with family and close associates before making the decision. He is the party's national chairman, but is currently away from his official duties.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh