Mavis Hawa Koomson has called for unity within the NPP ahead of the party's flagbearer elections

She urged leadership to bring disgruntled members on board after the presidential primary for 2028 victory

The former minister also announced plans to contest for National Women's Organiser if God permits

Mavis Hawa Koomson, former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has called for unity in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party's forthcoming flagbearer race.

Speaking at a function recently in the UK, Hawa Koomson, who was the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, cautioned against actions that would cause division in the party.

Mavis Hawa Koomson calls for unity in the NPP as she declares her intention to contest NPP's Women's O rganiser position. Photo credit: Mavis Hawa Koomson/Facebook.

She said right after the presidential primary, the leadership of the party must take steps to unite and bring all disgruntled members on board for the 2028 elections.

"We must not wait for the election. After our presidential primaries, I believe we will all come together to work for victory in 2028. We must also pray for the party to bounce back from its current struggles."

Hawa Koomson, who is lacing her boots to contest the NPP's Women's Organiser position, also appealed to supporters of the party to vote for her when the time comes.

"If God permits, when it's time for our national election, I will contest for the National Women's Organiser," she said.

NPP to elect flagbearer and national executives

The NPP is preparing to elect new executives across the country and hold its flagbearer race.

The party has set January 31, 2026, as the date for the presidential primary.

So far, five bigwigs of the party have filed their nominations to contest for the flagbearer position.

Once a flagbearer is elected, the NPP will begin preparations for its National Delegates Conference to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

