Hawa Koomson Makes First Public Appearance After Ablekuma North Re-Run, Limps In Video
- Mavis Hawa Koomson is trending after she joined other NPP bigwigs at the National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025
- The former minister was, however, seen limping and was accompanied by tight security as she made her way to the venue of the event
- This is the very first party event the former minister has attended since her last public appearance at the Ablekuma North election rerun
Former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson has made her first public appearance following the Ablekuma North election rerun held on July 11, 2025.
The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency at the Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
Hawa, who wore a white outfit, was seen flanked by well-built men, apparently her security.
She, however, had difficulty walking and was seen limping.
Some excited party supporters were seen cheering her on, but the NPP stalwart paid no attention as she went into the stadium
