Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked NPP delegates not to punish him for the actions of his campaign team

He said he has no issues with anyone and should not be held accountable for his team members' conduct

The former vice president made the appeal while campaigning ahead of the NPP's flagbearer race set for January 2026

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to hold him accountable for the transgressions of some members of his campaign team.

Dr Bawumia said he does not have issues with anyone in the party, suggesting that it will be unfair for him to be punished for the actions and inactions of members of his campaign team.

"I'm the one on the ballot, not members of my campaign team. So, if anyone in my campaign team has offended you, please don't hold me responsible. I don't have any issues with you, so don't allow anyone's problems to affect me," he said.

The former vice president, who is seeking to lead the NPP for the second time in 2028, urged delegates of the party to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential primary.

"If you vote for me, I will help you. So, I'm pleading with you not to punish me because of someone's transgressions," he pleaded.

Dr Bawumia made this plea while speaking to delegates of the NPP in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the party's flagbearer race, which is scheduled for January 31, 2026.

His comments come amidst calls for him to distance himself from some unfortunate statements made by his supporters against his main opponent in the flagbearer race.

The NPP's flagbearer race

The NPP's flagbearer race is heating up, as the aspirants are on a campaign tour, canvassing for votes across the 16 regions of Ghana.

Although five aspirants have filed nominations to contest the presidential primary, the main contenders in the race are Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, a businessman and former MP for Assin Central.

The January 31 presidential primary would be the second time Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia would be facing each other for the flagbearer position of the NPP.

In November 2023, Dr Bawumia, then the incumbent vice-president, defeated Agyapong by over 60 per cent of the valid votes cast by the NPP delegates.

The former vice president, however, lost the national elections heavily to John Dramani Mahama of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's appeal to delegates

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Dr Bawumia's appeal to NPP delegates.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@1realVeo said:

"It means he definitely knows what some of his campaign team members are doing. I’m yet to see him openly criticize some of their actions but here, he’s openly distancing himself 😂 politics yɛ bonsam adwuma ampa!"

@g_ohmzy also said:

"Sir take responsibility and sack those people form your campaign team. It makes you a firm leader. It also demonstrates that when you become president and any of you appointees misbehaves, you will crack the whip. act sir."

@The_waalaboy commented:

"He forgets that after the elections, he will need the other members of the other candidates on board smh."

Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong appear for vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong faced the New Patriotic Party's vetting committee on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The flagbearer race attracted high-profile contenders, including Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyapong.

The winner of the January 31 NPP primary will lead the party into the 2028 general elections after paying their nomination and development fees.

