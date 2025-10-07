Daniel Domelevo has accused Ayikoi Otoo of submitting fake documents in Gertrude Torkornoo's removal case

Domelevo served on the five-member committee that recommended the former Chief Justice’s dismissal

The former Auditor-General claimed evidence submitted in defence of Torkornoo was falsified and misleading

The former Auditor-General of Ghana, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has accused former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Ayikoi Otoo, of presenting falsified documents in the Gertrude Torkornoo petition hearing.

Ayikoi Otoo, serving as the lead counsel for Gertrude Torkornoo, the former Chief Justice, in the hearing of the petition seeking her removal, singled out Domelevo for criticism.

Speaking to Joy News, the renowned lawyer said that Domelevo, who was a member of the five-member committee set up by President John Mahama to probe the petition for Gertrude Torkornoo's removal, and his group ignored key evidence submitted in defence of his client.

"I'm surprised Daniel Domelevo, a former Auditor-General, was on it. He heard us, he saw the evidence, yet in the face of all of this, they still concluded she misappropriated money. Which money?" he said.

Addressing this accusation in a recent interview, Daniel Domelevo said the former Attorney General submitted fake documents in defence of Gertrude Torkornoo.

"He said he has provided all the evidence to Mr Domelevo, and as a former Auditor-General, I sat there and I didn't take it, and that whatever influenced my decision, he doesn't know. I want to put on record that he provided us with evidence that was fake," he said.

"It would interest you to know that it is the junior of the Chief Justice, the Judicial Secretary, who appointed the Chief Justice. That letter he produced is signed by the Judicial Secretary, appointing the Chief Justice," he added.

Gertrude Torkornoo removed as Chief Justice

In September 2025, Gertrude Torkornoo was removed from office as the Chief Justice by President John Mahama.

Her removal followed recommendations by a five-member committee established under Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to probe a petition filed against her.

The process for Torkornoo's dismissal began after a petition dated March 17, 2025, was submitted to the President by a Ghanaian citizen, Daniel Ofori, who sought her removal on grounds of misconduct and stated misbehaviour.

As a result of this, President Mahama suspended her after a prima facie case was established by the Council of State in response to three petitions calling for her removal.

Reactions to Domelevo's response to Ayikoi Otoo

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Daniel Domelevo's response to Ayikoi Otoo's allegations.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Bello Wazy said:

"These are the people who deserve our listening ears."

@Giovangigli Biney also said:

"Trust Demelevo, he will not leave any stone unturned."

@Daniel Koomi Atimieku commented:

"I love Demelevo. His loyalty is to the state and not parties. This is good to hear."

President Mahama nominates new Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama nominated Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's new Chief Justice.

The president submitted his name to the Council of State in line with Article 144 (1) of the constitution.

Baffoe-Bonnie must be vetted and approved by Parliament’s Appointments Committee before assuming office.

