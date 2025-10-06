Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah is trending in the wake of his appeal to well-meaning Ghanaians regarding John Mahama

It all happened after he called on his congregants to remember John Mahama in prayers

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement by the man of God

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has made a passionate appeal to members of his congregation and to Ghanaians in general regarding President John Mahama.

This appeal was made while the revered man of God was preaching to members of his church over the weekend.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @aristotledada, Apostle Owusu-Bempah first remarked that his recent discussions with John Mahama made it clear that the President has good intentions for the country.

It was then that he prayed to God to grant John Mahama a long life and called on his congregants to make it a point to pray for John Mahama whenever they prayed.

“From today onward, I am declaring prayers from this auditorium. Every member of this church, when you go before the Lord, remember the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. Pray for him for God’s mighty protection, and may God enable him to live long,” he told his congregants.

Apostle Owusu Bempah cautions NDC

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Apostle Owusu-Bempah cautioned the NDC to be careful, explaining that the ruling party was struggling and becoming weaker in the spiritual realm.

In a trending video, the respected man of God confessed that he was not pleased with the visions he saw and that God had instructed him to publicly share the prophecy with the nation.

Apostle Dr Owusu-Bempah, who had earlier prophesied accurately that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win the 2024 elections, warned the party against making mistakes that could lead them into early opposition.

According to him, the ruling party should guard against complacency going into the 2028 elections.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Apostle Owusu-Bempah’s passionate appeal regarding President John Mahama had garnered over 5,000 likes online.

Reactions to Owusu-Bempah’s comments about Mahama

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the revered man of God.

@fiifixkine1 stated:

“Same man who said there is blood on JM’s hands?”

CourageAtatsi reacted:

“As a Ghanaian, you should ask yourself,why should it take a so-called prophet more than 12 years to see these good things about @JDMahama? Are they what they truly claim to be? They use fear to manipulate their followers.”

@musadragonite opined:

“Azaa people everywhere, oh Ghana!”

