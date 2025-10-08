National Service Authority Hints at Plans to Increase NSS Allowance
- The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced plans to increase the monthly allowances for national service personnel
- Acting Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh, confirmed that President John Mahama is committed to an upward review of the allowance
- Additionally, online registration for the 2025/2026 service year opens on October 8, 2025, following an audit of the previous platform
The National Service Authority (NSA) has hinted at plans to increase the monthly allowances paid to national service personnel across the country.
Personnel serving under the National Service Scheme (NSS) currently receive about GH¢715 per month.
However, the NSA is in talks with the government for an upward adjustment of the NSS allowance.
This was disclosed by Ruth Dela Seddoh, the Acting Director-General of the NSA, at a press conference held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
Speaking to the media, Ms Dela Seddoh stated that the government, led by President John Mahama, is committed to reviewing the NSS allowance upwards.
“It is something that the President has expressed interest in. But we all know the situation we find ourselves in, so we don’t want to press him too hard. Let’s be hopeful,” Ms Seddoh said.
“I don’t want to go ahead of the Minister, but I can assure you that we have had very good talks, and we are hopeful that there will be some increment,” she added.
She further indicated that the expected review of the personnel allowances is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance the welfare of young graduates serving under the National Service Scheme.
NSA announces registration for the 2025/2026
The Acting Director-General of the NSA also announced that online registration for the 2025/2026 service year will officially commence on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and close on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
This decision, according to the NSA, followed a directive from President Mahama for a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP).
The audit uncovered significant deficiencies in the functionality of the CSMP and data security.
Following the outcome of the audit, the NSA was directed to design and deploy a new, more robust digital platform aimed at improving transparency, enhancing security, and ensuring real-time verification of service records.
Ms Dela Seddoh urged prospective NSS personnel to re-register on the new platform within the stipulated period to ensure inclusion in the forthcoming service year.
She also reiterated the NSA's commitment to continuous improvement and transparency in managing national service operations while assuring personnel of better conditions.
NSS personnel to undergo military training
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that national service personnel across the country would undergo military training as part of their service.
Addressing a press briefing on August 4, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, said the initiative was being implemented in line with the National Service Act, 2024 (Act 1119), and falls within the policy direction of the new national service strategy.
The National Service Authority would roll out a pilot phase of a six-week Basic Military Training programme.
Source: YEN.com.gh
