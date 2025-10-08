The NSA announced that the practice of "special postings" no longer existed within the scheme, addressing illegal payment rumours

A senior official emphasised the agency's commitment to transparency and confirmed that no third parties were involved in the posting process

The NSA also clarified that the 2025/2026 National Service would begin on November 3, 2025, with registration running from October 8

The National Service Authority (NSA) has issued a strong warning to the public, categorically stating that the practice of "special postings" no longer exists within the scheme.

During a press conference held on October 7, 2025, at the NSA headquarters in Accra, a senior official emphasised the authority's commitment to transparency and fairness in the allocation of service postings.

NSA does away with special postings

The GNSA has been forced to address the issue of "special postings," a term used to describe assignments influenced by illegal payments.

This announcement serves as a direct counter to rumours and fraudulent schemes where individuals are charged money with the promise of securing a favourable posting.

During the press conference, the NSA official also reiterated that the authority does not engage third parties or middlemen in the posting process.

"We don't have third parties representing the National Service. In fact, we don't have middlemen. There are no goro boys operating within the National Service," he said.

Special postings, which were often perceived as a means for individuals to secure preferential placements through unofficial channels, have been a point of contention for years.

The senior official said:

"We called this press conference today to let you know of all the things that we are going to be doing regarding this year's National Service postings."

The press conference was also held to debunk rumours that postings for the current year 2025 might not happen at all. The authority confirmed that postings are "going to start" and that the Director-General would soon lay out the complete roadmap and timeline for the process.

YEN.com.gh confirmed that the Ghana National Service Authority (GNSA) announced that the 2025/2026 national service will officially commence on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Registration for all prospective service personnel begins today, October 8, and will continue until Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Reactions to NSA ending special postings

National Service scraps June online registration

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the National Service Authority's (NSA) decision on the 2025/2026 registration date followed a directive from President John Mahama.

This was after a technical and forensic audit showed issues with the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP). The NSA clarified that all previous registrations from June 2025 had been nullified due to concerns over data integrity, including age discrepancies.

They assured that legitimate registrants from the earlier exercise would receive service fee refunds, and all national service personnel are expected to report to their assigned service stations on November 1, 2025.

