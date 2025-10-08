NPP’s Election Committee Clears All 5 Flagbearer Aspirants, Balloting Set for October 10
- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared all five aspirants who filed to contest the upcoming presidential elections
- Following a successful vetting process, the candidates are invited to take part in the balloting for positions on the ballot paper
- The NPP flagbearer race, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, promises to be fierce
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared the aspirants who have filed for the flagbearer position of the party to contest the forthcoming elections.
This means that all the aspirants were successful in their vetting, which was held a few weeks ago.
According to reports in the media, none of the five aspirants who filed to contest the elections were disqualified.
The reports further indicated that the elections committee of the NPP has invited the contenders to take part in the balloting for positions on the ballot paper on Friday, October 10, 2025.
“I bring you warm greetings from the Presidential Elections Committee and congratulate you on a successful vetting outcome. The Chairman of the Committee has directed me to extend an invitation for your participation in a balloting process to determine your positions on the ballot paper for the upcoming January 31st Presidential primary,” parts of a letter from the election committee read.
The NPP flagbearer race is slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.
