"We Will Recover Every Penny": NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketia Speaks on ORAL

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has assured Ghanaians that stolen funds will be recovered under the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) policy

He said the government remains committed despite public concerns about delays since taking office on January 7, 2025

His assurance comes after the Attorney General filed charges against a former NSS deputy boss over a ghost names scandal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured Ghanaians that the party is committed to recovering all looted funds by former appointees of the erstwhile administration.

The NDC, while campaigning for power in 2024, promised to investigate and prosecute former government appointees accused of corruption under a policy dubbed the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the government will not fail on ORAL. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, since assuming office on January 7, 2025, many Ghanaians have expressed concerns over the slow pace of the ORAL work.

Speaking to NDC supporters in the Volta Region on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as part of his Thank-you tour, Asiedu Nketia assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to ensure ORAL does not fail.

While assuring party faithful and Ghanaians at large that ORAL will not fail, the NDC Chairman said the government would not relent on its efforts to recover every stolen money belonging to the state.

"Another difficult promise that we are assuredly going to deliver, and that is the Operation Recover All Loots. We all know how much the NPP government has stolen in eight years from the national coffers, and we have promised to recover all the monies that have been stolen. We are not yielding, and work has started seriously to ensure that these monies are recovered and they are put to good use," he said.

Watch Asiedu Nketia's video below:

Asiedu Nketia’s assurance comes just days after the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, filed charges against Gifty Oware-Mensah, a former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA).

Oware-Mensah was arraigned before the High Court in Accra on multiple charges in the NSS ghost names scandal.

The charges include stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

Charges against Oware-Mensah

Oware-Mensah, who was previously detained, is accused of stealing GH¢31,502,091.40 belonging to the National Service Authority.

She is also accused of:

Willfully causing financial loss to the state through the fake hire-purchase arrangement

Abuse of public office for personal gain

Money laundering through the transfer of funds into personal and affiliated accounts

The former Director-General of the National Service Authority, Osei Assibey Antwi, is accused of being posted as a volunteer. Source: Hon Osei Assibey Antwi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NSA Director charged for corruption

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Director-General of the NSA, Osei Assibey Antwi, was also charged for willfully causing financial loss to the state.

He allegedly caused a lloss of GH¢500,861,744.02 by authorising the payment of allowances to over 60,000 'ghost' service personnel between August 2021 and February 2025.

He would face six counts of stealing, with the prosecution claiming that between August 2023 and May 2024, he dishonestly appropriated millions belonging to the National Service Authority.

Source: YEN.com.gh