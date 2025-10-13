Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been charged by the High Court in Accra

The founder of the Berry Ladies Football Club was charged with GH¢38.4 million in alleged theft and financial loss

Some social media users have reacted to the viral post, which TV3 shared on their official Instagram page

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), has been charged with serious offences, including theft, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

The Attorney-General's Department alleges that between February 2022 and March 2024, she misappropriated GH¢38,458,248.87 while managing finance, audit, and procurement at the NSA.

Gifty Oware-Mensah Faces Charges in GH¢38.4 Million Financial Scandal

Gifty Oware-Mensah in trouble over GH¢38.4 million missing funds

The Prosecutors claimed that Oware-Mensah unlawfully transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility intended to support National Service Personnel into her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, falsely claiming to supply goods on a hire-purchase basis.

Investigations disclosed that no goods were ever provided, and the names used to secure the loan were fabricated.

The charges include:

Stealing GH¢31,502,091.40 belonging to the National Service Authority Willfully causing financial loss to the state through the fake hire-purchase arrangement Abuse of public office for personal gain Money laundering through the transfer of funds into personal and affiliated accounts

According to a report by CitiFMonline.com, the funds were secured through an agreement with the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), with repayments expected to be deducted from the allowances of 9,934 National Service Personnel, all of whom were later discovered to be fictitious.

Oware-Mensah was also a director of Amaecom Global Company, and other businesses connected to her were found to have received a portion of the embezzled money.



The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) launched investigations after receiving allegations of financial irregularities and corruption at the NSA.

Gifty Oware-Mensah flaunts $360,000 Richard Miller watch

Ghanaian female politician Gifty Oware-Mensah has caused a stir after showing off her expensive designer watch on Instagram.

The style influencer looked classy in a Black Stars jersey styled with a denim jeans as she posed for the cameras.

Gifty Oware-Mensah completed her look with her signature short hairstyle and rocked a black sunglasses to complete her look.

Gifty Oware-Mensah classy white suit

Source: YEN.com.gh