Gifty Oware-Mensah, a former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, has been arraigned before the High Court in Accra on multiple charges in the NSS Ghost names scandal

These charges include stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

According to the Attorney-General’s Department, Oware-Mensah allegedly misappropriated GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the National Service Authority.

Prosecutors said she dishonestly transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Osei Assibey Antwi, was charged with 14 counts, including causing financial loss to the Republic, stealing, and money laundering, in a case involving more than GH¢600 million.

According to a charge sheet filed at the High Court in Accra, the former National Service Authority boss is accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

Antwi is facing multiple counts under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Source: YEN.com.gh