President Mahama's official visit to China has led to key agreements aimed at boosting Ghana's economy and infrastructure

China pledged a total of 400 million RMB in grants and committed to supporting Mahama's green city and 24-hour economy initiatives

The two countries are set to sign a 0% tariff trade agreement by October 2025, with additional investments in women empowerment and industrial development

President John Mahama's recent visit to China has resulted in substantial benefits for Ghana.

The president was in the East Asian country on the invitation of President Xi Jinping and UN Women to participate in a Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

President John Mahama’s China visit yields results as President Xi Jinping agrees to trade and infrastructure deals. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

During the visit, President Mahama held several diplomatic engagements with the Chinese President and industry captains.

These engagements, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have resulted in several key agreements reached between Ghana and China.

Ablakwa outlines benefits of Mahama's China visit

In a Facebook post, the minister stated that the agreements have the potential to boost Ghana's economic and infrastructural development.

Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that both leaders agreed to collaborate on sustainable environmental practices, green transitions, and combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in Ghana.

Additionally, he said China has agreed to support President Mahama's new green city initiative.

Touching on some of the financial grants made during the visit to China, the minister said President Xi has committed to providing a 200 million RMB grant for developmental projects in Ghana.

He said this will bring the total grant from China to 400 million RMB this year, having previously received a 200 million RMB grant to fund the construction of a modern market in Aflao in the Volta Region of Ghana.

"President Mahama secured a 200 million RMB grant from President Xi to be used for a developmental project in Ghana as may be determined by the Mahama Administration. President Xi’s latest grant is in addition to an earlier gift of 200 million RMB which has been committed to the construction of a new modern market in Aflao. A total grant of 400 million RMB has been received from China this year," he said.

Trade agreement between Ghana and China

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ghana and China are set to sign a 0% tariff agreement by October 28, 2025, expected to enhance trade between the two countries.

China is Ghana's largest bilateral trading partner, with trade volumes exceeding $11.8 billion in 2024.

He also disclosed that President Mahama successfully advocated for African women entrepreneurs to receive special consideration under President Xi's $100 million package and capacity-building drive for 50,000 women.

"As AU Champion for both Gender and African Financial Institutions, President Mahama made a compelling case for African women entrepreneurs to receive special consideration under President Xi’s US$100 million package and Capacity Building Drive for 50,000 women," he stated.

In addition to this, Okudzeto Ablakwa further disclosed that a $150 million glass float factory will be constructed in the Western Region, marking a significant investment in Ghana's industrial sector.

He added that China has committed to supporting President Mahama's Big Push and 24-hour economy programmes by developing Ghana's railway systems and constructing a second gas processing plant.

President John Mahama secures US$1billion investment deals in Singapore after visiting the Singaporean President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Mahama secures US$1billion investment in Singapore

In a related development YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Mahama made history as the first Ghanaian head of state to visit Singapore in a historic economic mission.

The visit secured US$1 billion investment deals, including a five-star hotel, processing plants and job creation opportunities.

