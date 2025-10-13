Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa has congratulated the Black Stars after Ghana secures a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He promised to leverage diplomatic ties with the US, Canada and Mexico to ease visa access for Ghanaian football fans

Ghana became the fifth African nation and the first from Sub-Saharan Africa to qualify for the tournament after beating Comoros 1-0

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated the Black Stars on Ghana's successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Celebrating the senior national team's qualification for the global stage, Okudzeto Ablakwa assured football fans in Ghana that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will leverage the country's improved diplomatic relations with the three host nations to secure adequate visa quotas for Ghanaians.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister promises to ensure more Ghanaian fans secure visas to US, Canada & Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars

Okudseto Ablakwa pledged to work towards ensuring that Ghanaian football fans have easier access to visas for the tournament.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on Ghana’s emphatic 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. Ghanaians can be fully assured that the Foreign Ministry under my leadership will leverage our improved cordial diplomatic relations with the United States, Canada and Mexico to guarantee adequate visa quotas for our globally acclaimed football fans. GHANA, here we come!" he wrote on Facebook.

Ghana secures 2026 FIFA World Cup slot

Ghana has officially booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the 21st nation to secure qualification for the tournament.

The Black Stars confirmed their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, 2025, sending waves of celebration across the country.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Mohammed Kudus tapped in the only goal of the match, igniting the Accra Sports Stadium and ensuring Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

With the victory against Comoros, Ghana now becomes the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the first from Sub-Saharan Africa to do so.

The West African football powerhouse will be playing in its fifth FIFA World Cup since its first participation in 2006.

This achievement continues the nation’s proud footballing tradition, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Ghanaians congratulate the Black Stars

Ghanaians on social media have congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana on their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

@Alh Mika-eel said:

"At this juncture, Ghana can lend some points to Nigeria but they won't still qualify😂. Someone told me it's better to sit in a bar thinking about God than sit in a church thinking about beer.😅. When I was a child I used to think USB is a country next to USA😂.

@Iddrisu Khidre Seinu also said:

"Congratulations. Ghana must gooo, USA here we come. Hon. My passport is ready woo."

@Awayevu Bright Kofi commented:

"Congratulations my people. You did this. If it were under one sleeping big man, It would have been an over the pose or home goal against Ghana."

Otto Addo has etched his name into Ghanaian football history after guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Mohammad Karamali.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo earns praise

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Otto Addo etched his name into Ghanaian football history after guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars defeated Comoros 1-0 in Accra to top the CAF qualification Group I with 23 points in ten matches.

By leading the team to consecutive World Cup appearances, Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to achieve such a feat.

