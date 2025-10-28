Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Nana Konadu Passing: Fifi Kwetey Says Former First Lady Was Set to Rejoin NDC
Politics

Nana Konadu Passing: Fifi Kwetey Says Former First Lady Was Set to Rejoin NDC

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, said the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was set to rejoin the NDC after leaving it in 2011.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Kwetey told the press that Agyeman-Rawlings was in advanced talks to return to the party her husband founded.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was set to rejoin the NDC after leaving it in 2011.
The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was set to rejoin the NDC. Credit: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings/Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Source: Facebook

Speaking after leading an NDC delegation to her residence on Monday, October 27, Fifi Kwetey disclosed that efforts to reconcile with Nana Konadu were nearing completion before her passing.

“I wouldn’t say the talks were unsuccessful. I would rather say that the timing was the challenge. Because even on her part, you could clearly see that she was ready."
"I am happy that during her time, these efforts started and she embraced them."

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

After losing the NDC’s presidential primary in 2011, she left the party to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012. Although she was disqualified from that year’s general election, she later contested in 2016 on the NDP’s ticket.

Read also

Another plane crash rocks Kenya killing 10 Europeans and a local pilot

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: