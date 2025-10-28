The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, said the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was set to rejoin the NDC after leaving it in 2011.

Kwetey told the press that Agyeman-Rawlings was in advanced talks to return to the party her husband founded.

Speaking after leading an NDC delegation to her residence on Monday, October 27, Fifi Kwetey disclosed that efforts to reconcile with Nana Konadu were nearing completion before her passing.

“I wouldn’t say the talks were unsuccessful. I would rather say that the timing was the challenge. Because even on her part, you could clearly see that she was ready."

"I am happy that during her time, these efforts started and she embraced them."

After losing the NDC’s presidential primary in 2011, she left the party to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012. Although she was disqualified from that year’s general election, she later contested in 2016 on the NDP’s ticket.

