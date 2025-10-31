The Cabinet under John Mahama has approved GH¢100 million to buy surplus food from farmers across Ghana

NAFCO will use the funds to procure rice, maize, and gari to boost emergency food reserves and cut post-harvest losses

The Ministry of Agriculture is also seeking an additional GH¢100 million to expand the market access initiative for farmers

The Cabinet under the John Dramani Mahama-led administration has approved the release of an initial GH¢100 million to purchase surplus food from farmers across the country.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Osmend Amuah.

President John Mahama's Cabinet approves GH¢100 million to purchase surplus food from farmers in Ghana.

According to Osmend Amuah, the funding forms part of the government’s plan to mop up excess farm produce to prevent post-harvest losses and build a national food reserve to enhance food security.

Addressing the media at a press conference held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, the Deputy CEO indicated that the GH¢100 million approved by Cabinet has enabled NAFCO to procure 60,000 bags of rice, 120,000 bags of maize, and 10,000 bags of gari.

These procurements, he explained, are targeted at key staple foods for emergency reserves.

Gov't responds to appeals from farmers

Osmend Amuah further stated that the initiative to buy surplus produce was in response to appeals from farmers across the country for market access.

"Farmers in the Afram Plains and the northern belt are complaining that there is no market space for them, no market price, and because there is limited storage, some of them cannot store their produce. So, the potential to have high post-harvest losses was huge," he said.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, led by Eric Opoku, is seeking Cabinet’s approval for an additional GH¢100 million to expand the initiative.

Read the post below:

Reactions to approval for surplus food purchase

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the news of Cabinet's GH¢100 million approval to procure surplus produce from farmers across the country.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@NyeAwo Naa Ayele Norbaatse said:

"This is great. Thanks for the initiative. As we begin with this, can we also look at building processing factories in those rural areas so we can maximise the use of that produce and jobs can also be created?"

@Wisdom Anani also said:

"Wowed! That’s a brilliant idea and win win-win strategy for both the state and the farmers. Kudos to the Hon Agric Minister."

@Stephen Amuzu commented:

"Good move, it will cut some of the importations of food products from outside the country."

@Quophi Kafui also commented:

"Awwwww, this government will give me 'diabetes' oooo...the way they are doing the "thing" is too sweet!!!"

Ohene Kwame Frimpong pleads with President John Mahama to assist his constituency in building a tomato factory. Photo credit: Ohene Kwame. Image credit: Instagram

MP seeks government intervention for tomato farmers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Akyem North, appealed to President Mahama to address a challenge facing tomato farmers by setting up a processing factory.

He lamented farmers’ struggles selling tomatoes at GH₵500 per bag, warning of post-harvest losses without intervention.

Frimpong's plea for government support garnered reactions on social media, with many questioning his media approach for aid.

