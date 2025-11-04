The Ministry of the Interior has announced the launch of a nationwide recruitment exercise for four of Ghana ’ s internal security agencies

Applications will be accepted from November 15 to December 15 , 2025 , as part of efforts to enhance internal security and public safety

The ministry cautioned applicants against submitting false information and warned against using intermediaries for a fee

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for four of Ghana’s internal security agencies.

The agencies are the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Interior Ministry kicks off a nationwide recruitment for Police, Fire, and Immigration Services. Photo credit: GraphicOnline.

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the application process will open from Saturday, November 15, 2025, to Monday, December 15, 2025, spanning one month.

It added that the recruitment is part of the Government of Ghana's efforts to strengthen internal security, improve public safety, and support effective service delivery across the security agencies.

The Ministry has consequently invited disciplined, patriotic, and qualified Ghanaian citizens who wish to serve any of the internal security agencies to submit their applications within the one-month window.

Once an application is submitted, the Interior Ministry said that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and invited for screening, aptitude tests, and background verification.

Further details of Interior Ministry's recruitment

The Interior Ministry's statement further stated that details regarding vacancies, specific qualifications, and the application procedures for each security service are provided on its website.

It also cautioned prospective applicants against submitting false information or forged documents, as this will be grounds for automatic disqualification, with culprits potentially facing prosecution.

Additionally, the ministry warned applicants against dealing with intermediaries who claim they can influence the recruitment process for a fee.

The statement also added that the ministry and its agencies do not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment exercise.

Read the post below:

Ghanaians' reactions to Interior Ministry's recruitment exercise

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Interior Ministry's announcement of a nationwide recruitment exercise.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Payphormhe_said:

"Protocol already sorted out to the big men The ordinary Ghanaian has just 10 slots."

@Is_me02 also said:

"We all know that the protocol people has already been chosen."

@TommyHero6 commented:

"Recruitment already done just letting us know, Ghana for you."

@HASSBRO_13 also commented:

"Aban papa dierr you no go get oo.'

@QWAKUAMANOR wrote:

"Lol if you no get connection, make you no dry think of applying."

Ghana Navy outlines the requirements for recruitment. Photo credit: Ghana Navy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Navy PRO outlines requirements for recruitment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Navy had set specific physical requirements for recruits, disqualifying individuals with tattoos, double piercings, bowed legs and flat feet.

Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin explained that these requirements are based on medical grounds, as such deficiencies can hinder military training.

Interested individuals must meet these physical and medical standards to join the Ghana Navy and serve in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: YEN.com.gh