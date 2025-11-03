A lady has complained about the supposed reluctance of the National Service Authority (NSA) to resolve candidate issues

She indicated that she had visited the Head Office numerous times for assistance, but all her attempts had proven unsuccessful

She humorously called out those who had the privilege of enjoying a stress-free posting experience, yet still complained about the places they were assigned to

A young lady has gone viral for her unusual calmness and emotional composure while narrating her frustration over the delay in her National Service posting.

Despite her visible distress, she spoke softly, sharing her fears and disappointment at not being able to register, which is a process before one is posted by the National Service Authority (NSA).

She revealed that she had visited the NSA Headquarters several times to resolve her issue, but had not received any positive response.

Her story, which has since gained traction online, has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who sympathised with her situation.

In her video, she expressed worry, wondering why she is unable to register.

"This life is so unfair. While others are complaining to be posted to places they don't like, some of us haven't even got the chance to register.

"I'm just coming from the NSS Office, that office has become like my second home", She said.

"I have been going there, sending them the same issue, and still haven't been able to register," she explained.

The lady’s calm but emotional delivery has reignited public concern over the recurring challenges faced by some graduates in receiving their national service postings.

NSA releases 2025/2026 service postings

Meanwhile, the National Service Authority (NSA) has already released the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year, deploying 85,159 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across the country.

These graduates have been placed in both public and private sector institutions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Authority explained that this initial figure excludes personnel with data mismatches, including teachers, nurses, and midwives whose placements would be added later after verification is complete.

According to the NSA, the total number of postings is expected to increase once these categories are finalised.

The Authority assured the public that the deployment exercise was conducted carefully and urged patience as the remaining postings undergo technical and administrative checks.

NSA cautioned against using middlemen for posting

The National Service Authority (NSA) further advised prospective service personnel to avoid dealing with middlemen or fraudulent agents who claim to influence postings for money.

According to the Authority, prospective service personnel must complete the following steps:

Check placement at gnsa.gov.gh. Print appointment letters and have them endorsed by their place of posting. Book an appointment online for registration and validation. Visit designated regional centres with the endorsed letter and Ghana Card to complete registration.

The regional validation and registration process was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and end on Friday, November 21, 2025, while the 2025/2026 national service officially begins on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, congratulated all deployed personnel, encouraging them to embrace this opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s socio-economic development through dedicated service.

Oware-Mensah allegedly enrolled herself taking NSS allowance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, have allegedly been cited in yet another scandal linked to the institution.

According to a Technical and Forensic Audit Report by the Auditor-General, Oware-Mensah allegedly enrolled herself as a National Service Personnel (NSP) and received the regular GH¢559 monthly allowance for a full year, even while serving in a senior management position at the same institution.

The report further alleged that the former Executive Director of the NSA, Mustapha Ussif, approved Oware-Mensah’s National Service Personal Identification Number (PIN) on April 22, 2021, a move that has sparked fresh controversy about internal oversight and accountability within the Authority.

