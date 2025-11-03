The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has condemned the attack on the Director of Operations of the NAIMOS and his team

In response, Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has met with key officials to ensure a swift investigation

The government remains committed to holding those responsible for the attack accountable

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reacted to the reported attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his task force.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, by the Media Relations Officer, Paa Kwesi Schanorf, the ministry registered its displeasure with the attack on the anti-illegal mining task force, which occurred on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Ministry of Land and Natural Resources condemns the attack on NAIMOS taskforce allegedly incited by Collins Dauda and Ebenezer Kwaku Addo. Photo credit: Hon Ebenezer Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The statement added that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, had held a meeting with the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament and the Minister for the Interior to conduct a swift investigation into the alleged incident.

This engagement, according to the statement, is in line with the government's commitment to bring the perpetrators of the alleged attack to book.

What caused the alleged attack on NAIMO?

According to a report by renowned Ghanaian journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, the NAIMOS team was on a reconnaissance mission in the Ahafo Region to identify a suitable location for the permanent deployment of its task force.

While driving along the Goaso to Hwidiem highway, the director's attention was drawn to an excavator engaged in mining along the roadside near Bronikrom.

The team then diverted to the location and arrested several individuals actively mining. Following the arrest, the director instructed the suspects to refill the pits they had dug to prevent further environmental degradation.

Erastus' report further added that while the NAIMOS team was making arrangements to convey the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo arrived at the scene with over 600 thugs.

He allegedly demanded the release of the suspects, indicating that he was sent by Collins Dauda, his purported political godfather.

This incident reportedly led to a clash between the thugs and the police, resulting in the suspects being forcibly freed from police custody.

The full statement below:

Ghanaians react to Lands Ministry's statement

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by the Lands Ministry.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few of the reactions below:

@William Asare Akuffo said:

"The principle of audi alteram partem — “let the other side be heard is a cornerstone of natural justice."

@Governor AK Issahaku also said:

"We expect JM to clear them."

@Mohammed Harmis Huzair commented:

"This is the difference between NDC and NPP. I’ve always believed that punitive action would be taken against the people involved especially the members of parliament. Keep it up, Minister Armah Kofi Buah."

Asutifi North MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, Clears the Air Over his alleged attack on NAIMOS anti-galamsey taskforce. Photo credit: Hon Ebenezer Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ebenezer Addo responds to NAIMOS attack allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earler that the Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, denied claims he led an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem

He explained that upon arriving in the town, he observed rising tension and called the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for guidance.

Addo further clarified that he worked with the Zongo Chief to calm the situation and has urged the public to dismiss false media reports.

,

Source: YEN.com.gh