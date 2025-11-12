Sierra Leonean Woman Deported to Ghana From U.S Forcibly Taken Out of Her Hotel

A Sierra Leonean nurse who was deported to Ghana from the US, has reportedly been forced out of their hotel room

A viral video showed the woman being dragged to the floor as she resisted removal from the hotel in Ghana

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister confirmed the country is preparing to receive 40 more deportees

A Sierra Leonean woman, who was part of the 20 Wesr African deportees brought to Ghana, has reportedly been forced out of her hotel room by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

A video circulating on social media and cited in the Citinewsroom story shows a Sierra Leonean woman being forcibly removed from her hotel room.

a Sierra Leonean woman deported to Ghana from the U.S forcibly taken out of her hotel room by officers of the Ghana Immigration Service. Photo credit: @gis.gov.gh/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

The video also captures the woman resisting her removal as the Ghanaian immigration officials drag her to the floor.

The woman is reportedly a registered nurse who had been practicing in the United States for 35 years.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the deportees, who were scheduled to be sent back to their respective countries, refused to comply with the deportation orders.

President Mahama confirms the arrival of U.S. deportees

The first time the issue of the West African deportees came up was during President John Mahama's first Meet the Press encounter.

During the press engagement held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, President Mahama confirmed that Ghana had accepted 14 West Africans deported from the U.S. as part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

"We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the U.S., and we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable," he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in an interview with Channel One TV, explained that Ghana's decision to host the deportees was solely based on humanitarian grounds.

"We are the only country in West Africa, so far approached by the Americans, and we thought, look, West Africans already, under the ECOWAS protocol, can visit any country visa-free and stay for 90 days," he said.

"So, on principle, on humanitarian grounds, and Pan-African solidarity, let's accept our fellow West Africans, and let's make the point that Ghana is your home," he added.

Ghana receives more deportees

The minister added that the country is preparing to receive 40 more West African deportees from the United States in the coming days.

Mr. Ablakwa further stated that the choice to stay in the country temporarily or permanently is in the hands of the U.S. deportees.

He, however, stated that all of them have indicated that they would like to return to their home countries after some time.

Ghanaians wave as over 2,000 undocumented migrants get picked up by the Ghana Immigration Service. Photo credit: @Max TV/YouTube, Ghana Weekend/Facebook

Undocumented migrants sent home from Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that some undocumented migrants were rounded up by the Ghana Immigration Service in Accra.

A video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment both Ghanaians and the undocumented migrants bid their heartfelt goodbyes.

The Ghana Immigration Service, at a press conference, indicated that the detained undocumented migrants were going to be deported.

