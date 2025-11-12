President Mahama’s Convoy Reportedly Involved in Accident En Route Wa

President John Mahama’s convoy was involved in an accident while en route to Wa in Ghana’s Upper West Region

President John Mahama's convoy was reportedly involved in an accident while en route to Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The president was in the region to cut the sod for the construction of the Wa-Han-Tumu-Navrongo Road on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

In a video shared on Facebook by Daily Graphic, one of the cars accidentally hit another from behind while driving at high speed during the journey.

This led to the crash of several cars accompanying the president for the sod-cutting ceremony for the road construction.

The trending video, however, did not show the number of cars involved in the crash or whether there were any casualties.

Wa-Han-Tumu-Navrongo road: Part of the Big Push

The Wa-Han-Tumu-Navrongo project is part of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration’s Big Push agenda, aimed at improving Ghana's road network.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the president reiterated the importance of quality road construction, urging the contractor to prioritise local content and ensure that materials used are sourced locally.

He further assured the people of Wa that the government had put measures in place to ensure the contractor completes the work within the stipulated time.

“We have pre-qualified the contractors and made sure that we brought some of the best contractors here to the Upper West Region. I can assure you that they’re going to do a very good quality job,” he said.

When completed, President Mahama stated that the road will reduce travel time, lower transport costs, and improve access to education and healthcare.

Watch the video of the repported accident involving the president's convoy below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's convoy accident

After Daily Graphic shared the video on social media, some Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ophelia Manu said:

"I counted 17 before the collision."

@Darlington Achiever also said:

"Is that how they drive in convoy?"

@Solomon Afrane commented:

"Your car isn't good and u dey follow convoy...it's now feeling dizzy on the road."

@James Bonney also commented:

"You need special skill as a driver in order to be in a presidential convoy o."

