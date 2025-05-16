It was an emotional sight to behold when some undocumented migrants were rounded up by the Ghana Immigration Service in Accra

A video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment both Ghanaians and the undocumented migrants bid their heartfelt goodbyes

The Ghana Immigration Service, at a press conference, indicated that the detained undocumented migrants were going to be deported

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The decision by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to round up over 2,000 undocumented migrants working as beggars on the streets of Accra has sparked reactions online.

The exercise, which took place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, and Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, saw many undocumented migrants rounded up and moved from the streets to the headquarters of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Ghanaian delights as over 2,000 undocumented Ghanaians get picked up by the Ghana Immigration Service. Photo credit: @Max TV/YouTube, Ghana Weekend/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Immigration Service, in a release on May 16, stated that the undocumented persons would be deported back to their respective countries.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a deeply moving scene when some Ghanaians were seen waving goodbye at undocumented migrants, picked up at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, also known as Circle.

The undocumented migrants who were also in the bus waved back as the bus drove off.

Some persons who were at Kwame Nkrumah Circle when the exercise happened commended the Ghana Immigration Service for the act.

One woman who spoke on Original TV said these undocumented migrants had sanitation challenges.

She also added that the security of Ghanaians was very important; hence, this exercise would help reduce crime in the country.

A middle-aged man who was interviewed by Max TV knelt in excitement as he expressed his delight that the government had taken the bold step to deport these beggars to their respective countries.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh