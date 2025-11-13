Johnson Asiedu Nketia has warned party members appointed to government positions against engaging in corruption

The Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has issued a stern warning to party members appointed to various positions in government.

Speaking at a recent event, Asiedu Nketia cautioned appointees of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration against engaging in corrupt practices.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, warns government appointees against corruption. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said that while the government would ensure that all looted state funds are recovered from appointees of the previous administration, any member of the NDC caught in any corruption-related issue will not be spared.

Asiedu Nketia also reminded appointees in President Mahama’s administration of the need to serve with dignity and integrity.

"While we are taking action against all the corruption cases involving appointees of the previous administration, I would also like to remind our appointees not to engage in corruption, because we will hold them accountable," he cautioned.

"As for government money, you can't misuse it, but if you do, you will be dealt with. So, while we are dealing with appointees of the past government, you, the NDC appointee, if you also misuse public funds, you will face the same ordeal the past appointees are currently going through," he added.

The NDC National Chairman stated that taxpayers' money is only meant for developing the country and not for any appointee to misappropriate.

"If we collect taxes, share them among ourselves, and the citizens do not see any development around them, the country will suffer, and the citizenry will become fed up with politicians," he further cautioned.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Asiedu Nketia’s warning to appointees

Johnson Asiedu Nketia's caution to NDC appointees in government seemed to have resonated well with many netizens who came across the video.

@Awurade_Nyame said:

"That’s a strong and timely reminder from Asiedu Nketia. His warning reinforces the NDC’s commitment to accountability and integrity in governance. It also sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of position or loyalty, as the party seeks to rebuild public trust and uphold transparency."

@KSnetne also said:

"A strong and necessary reminder, accountability must start from the top. Upholding integrity in government appointments is key to restoring public trust."

@rmsaTm3 commented:

"Well said, General Mosquito! Accountability isn't selective, it's the backbone of any mandate worth keeping. Let's turn these words into ironclad action; Ghana's watching, and we're rooting for a cleaner chapter. #NoCorruption #NDCForward."

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the government will not fail on ORAL. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Asiedu Nketia speaks on ORAL

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Asiedu Nketia assured Ghanaians that stolen funds belonging to the state would be recovered under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) policy.

He said the government was committed despite public concerns about delays since taking office on January 7, 2025.

His assurance came after the Attorney General filed charges against a former NSS deputy boss over a ghost names scandal.

