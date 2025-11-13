A prospective Armed Forces applicant has amazed many with his flawless yet passionate outpouring following the death of six recruits in a stampede

The young man could not hold back as he called on key duty bearers to take charge to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again

Many online have reacted, fearing the young man might face some 'hot drilling' for speaking out

A young prospective military recruit is trending for directly addressing top government and military officials.

A Prospective bravely calls out leaders who should take immediate action to cease recruitment chaos, which has already led to six deaths.

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, he called on key figures overseeing state affairs and the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise to decentralise the process across multiple sports facilities in Greater Accra.

“I want to call out our big men in the country, our Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, and our Chief of Air Staff, Vice Marshal Fredrick Bekwai,” he said.

“I am not threatening anyone; I just want them to understand that something like this, the chaotic scene, leaving such miserable memories, should not happen again. They need to make use of other sports facilities. I seriously want this video to reach the Chief of Staff so next time, such chaos does not repeat. This shouldn’t be difficult because it happens every year.”

He also called for better use of technology so applicants will not need to travel to centres for future exercises.

“Technology needs to be improved so next time, applicants won’t need to come here physically.”

Mentioning available stadiums in Accra, he said, “El Wak should not have been the only centre. We have Accra Sports Stadium, Tema Sports Stadium, and several mini sports stadiums. Using these, I don’t think we will experience such a chaotic moment again.”

Friends mourn the death of Matilda, a Ghanaian lady reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12.

Reaction to applicants' outburst following six deaths

YEN.com.gh have compiled some reactions online;

@JosephAntwiAmo1 wrote:

"Not even décentralisation, sef. What happens to digitalisation we have now? Why can't we do everything by technology? Let us check other countries UK like this, everything is digital."

@1Shaibu___ also added:

"Lol sekof Aptitude test man go learn names lol."

@faiyazboateng wrote:

"1. Julius Debrah has nothing to do with Armed forces recruitment. He is the chief of staff to the president and not defence. 2. Air Marshall Frederick Asare Bekoe was a former chief of Air staff( CAS) currently on retirement."

@naskpankpama wrote:

"So after this you go still enter the force? Like them go drill you o boy."

Watch the X video below.

