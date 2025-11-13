Kennedy Agyapong criticised the GAF recruitment process, claiming candidates were pre-selected through back channels

He described the screening exercise as a facade, warning it could compromise military safety and discipline

His comments triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others accusing him of political opportunism

Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has weighed in on the controversy involving the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment saga.

While speaking to a small congregation, Kennedy Agyapong made some serious allegations regarding the recruitment and screening exercise.

According to him, the entire process is a sham and that the individuals who will ultimately be selected have already been chosen through back channels.

Kennedy Agyapong calls GAF recruitment facade

He described the open application process as a mere 'facade' designed to create a false impression of fairness.

"The sad part in all this is that they have already selected persons for the recruitment," he said.

Agyapong expressed deep concern about the implications of this alleged corruption, suggesting that it compromises the integrity and safety within the military.

He also warned that allowing unqualified or improperly selected individuals into the armed forces could lead to dangerous situations, such as internal conflicts and even murder among soldiers.

In his words:

"I am a politician, and I can tell you that what is currently ongoing is a facade.”

Watch the video of him stating his allegations against the GAF recruitment process below:

Ghanaians react to Agyapong's GAF criticism

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched his allegations on X. Some of the comments are below.

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

"They think all the parties are the same. Some things, some do it differently, at least we can see from this government, the past eight years, did you see any government jobs being advertised? How many people have people paid money to be picked? He’s speaking from his time, not from what’s happening."

@Is_me02 alleged

"It’s true, cus right before my eyes, people are just paying huge money just to serve their country."

@AyigbeBeZoZ commented:

"His party was in power for eight years and knew about this, but because there was no death, he wasn't concerned about the process being unfair. Now that his ambitions are presidential, he has the courage to open his mouth. I don't blame him because he is part of the problem we face."

@mindavibes wrote:

"Most employment processes in this country are a facade. It’s so frustrating for candidates. Why don’t you spare the general public the stress and make those you’ve selected go through the process?"

Lady comments on GAF recruitment exercise

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who was at the GAF recruitment exercise at the El Wak Stadium described the chaotic event that occurred during the screening process.

The GAF confirmed the death of six potential recruits in an unexpected stampede at the screening exercise venue, the El-Wak Stadium, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The female applicant blamed poor crowd control and late gate opening for the fatal incident at the recruitment venue.

